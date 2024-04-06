Speculation about casting has been rife, particularly with Alia Bhatt as a strong contender for the lead role.

Disney most recently announced an original musical feature helmed by filmmaker Gurinder Chadha. The creative mind behind hits like Bend It Like Beckham and Bride & Prejudice, Chadha's latest project promises to bring an Indian princess from history to life on the big screen. Written by Chadha herself alongside screenwriter Paul Mayeda Berges, the project has captured widespread attention. Speculation about casting has been rife, particularly with Alia Bhatt as a strong contender for the lead role. These rumours gained momentum when Chadha made an appearance at Bhatt's Hope Gala in London recently.

Alia Bhatt becomes top contender for Gurinder Chadha’s Disney musical about Indian princess: Report

Insiders have disclosed that Chadha and Bhatt first crossed paths in January this year during the wedding festivities of Ira, daughter of Bollywood star Aamir Khan. The meeting seemingly sparked further interest in a potential collaboration between the filmmaker and the young actor. As per a report in Mid-day, a source revealed, “The two have been in talks for a while. The final casting will happen only after the script is developed, but Alia is among the top casting choices.”

While Alia Bhatt made her Hollywood debut last year with Heart of Stone, the actress has three projects in hand currently – Jigra by Vasan Bala, YRF’s spy universe project with Shiv Rawail and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. The source added, “After playing a singer in Bhansali’s period drama and an undercover agent in Rawail’s movie, a Disney princess will be a great addition to Alia’s repertoire. Leading the big-budget international project will also be a step forward towards making her presence felt in Hollywood after Heart of Stone [2023]. If things fall in place, she will kick off work with Gurinder in the second half of 2025.”

Meanwhile, Jigra is scheduled for September 2024 release.

