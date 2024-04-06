comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 06.04.2024 | 11:00 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Crew Maidaan Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Ruslaan Vedaa Bhaiyya Ji
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Alia Bhatt becomes top contender for Gurinder Chadha’s Disney musical about Indian princess: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Alia Bhatt becomes top contender for Gurinder Chadha’s Disney musical about Indian princess: Report

en Bollywood News Alia Bhatt becomes top contender for Gurinder Chadha’s Disney musical about Indian princess: Report

Speculation about casting has been rife, particularly with Alia Bhatt as a strong contender for the lead role.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Disney most recently announced an original musical feature helmed by filmmaker Gurinder Chadha. The creative mind behind hits like Bend It Like Beckham and Bride & Prejudice, Chadha's latest project promises to bring an Indian princess from history to life on the big screen. Written by Chadha herself alongside screenwriter Paul Mayeda Berges, the project has captured widespread attention. Speculation about casting has been rife, particularly with Alia Bhatt as a strong contender for the lead role. These rumours gained momentum when Chadha made an appearance at Bhatt's Hope Gala in London recently.

Alia Bhatt becomes top contender for Gurinder Chadha’s Disney musical about Indian princess Report

Alia Bhatt becomes top contender for Gurinder Chadha’s Disney musical about Indian princess: Report

Insiders have disclosed that Chadha and Bhatt first crossed paths in January this year during the wedding festivities of Ira, daughter of Bollywood star Aamir Khan. The meeting seemingly sparked further interest in a potential collaboration between the filmmaker and the young actor. As per a report in Mid-day, a source revealed, “The two have been in talks for a while. The final casting will happen only after the script is developed, but Alia is among the top casting choices.”

While Alia Bhatt made her Hollywood debut last year with Heart of Stone, the actress has three projects in hand currently – Jigra by Vasan Bala, YRF’s spy universe project with Shiv Rawail and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. The source added, “After playing a singer in Bhansali’s period drama and an undercover agent in Rawail’s movie, a Disney princess will be a great addition to Alia’s repertoire. Leading the big-budget international project will also be a step forward towards making her presence felt in Hollywood after Heart of Stone [2023]. If things fall in place, she will kick off work with Gurinder in the second half of 2025.”

Meanwhile, Jigra is scheduled for September 2024 release.

ALSO READ: Randeep Hooda opens up about standing up for Alia Bhatt when Kangana Ranaut slammed her; says, “She was unfairly targeted”

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Navya Naveli Nanda launches merch line What…

Netflix India’s The Great Indian Kapil Show…

Lara Dutta, Arun Govil start shooting for…

Srikanth first motion poster out: Rajkummar…

Ayushmann Khurrana and Warner Music India's…

CONFIRMED! Bigg Boss 13’s Arti Singh to…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification