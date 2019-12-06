Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 06.12.2019 | 7:41 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pati Patni Aur Woh Dabangg 3 Mardaani 2 Marjaavaan Good Newwz Pagalpanti
follow us on

Akshay Kumar says people do not give credit to slapstick comedy, even in awards nights

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Akshay Kumar is credited with doing the most number of Bollywood films in a year. The actor has done different kinds of roles and worked in different genres over the years. Recently, during a media interaction, the actor was asked as to which genre he is comfortable in. The actor said that if he says he is comfortable doing one genre, the audience will put a tag on him.

Akshay Kumar says people do not give credit to slapstick comedy, even in awards nights

Speaking further about it Akshay Kumar said, “Even now I don’t want any tags. I’m very comfortable playing all kinds of genres. If anything new comes in, if it’s risky and fun, then I’d just go for it.” This year Akshay Kumar will be seen in two comedy genre films- Housefull 4 and to be released Good Newwz.
On speaking about doing two comedy films in a year, Akshay said, “I am happy that I get to visit different branches of comedy. Housefull was a slapstick comedy, no matter what people say, that it’s senseless, but there is an audience for that also. Slapstick comedy is the most difficult kind of comedy. To make people laugh at your own expense is one of the hardest kinds of comedies. Unfortunately, people here don’t give credit to this kind of comedy, even in awards night.”
Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Good Newwz which is slated to hit the theatre on December 27. The film also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

Also Read: BREAKING: “I have applied for Indian citizenship and I’ll soon be getting my passport” – Akshay Kumar 

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Taapsee Pannu says she was shocked to hear…

LEAKED! Aamir Khan sporting a long unkempt…

#MeToo: Tanushree Dutta files a petition…

Sonakshi Sinha says she would feel odd…

Panipat: Ashutosh Gowariker says Arjun…

Asha Parekh opens up about her love for…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification