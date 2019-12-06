Akshay Kumar is credited with doing the most number of Bollywood films in a year. The actor has done different kinds of roles and worked in different genres over the years. Recently, during a media interaction, the actor was asked as to which genre he is comfortable in. The actor said that if he says he is comfortable doing one genre, the audience will put a tag on him.

Speaking further about it Akshay Kumar said, “Even now I don’t want any tags. I’m very comfortable playing all kinds of genres. If anything new comes in, if it’s risky and fun, then I’d just go for it.” This year Akshay Kumar will be seen in two comedy genre films- Housefull 4 and to be released Good Newwz.

On speaking about doing two comedy films in a year, Akshay said, “I am happy that I get to visit different branches of comedy. Housefull was a slapstick comedy, no matter what people say, that it’s senseless, but there is an audience for that also. Slapstick comedy is the most difficult kind of comedy. To make people laugh at your own expense is one of the hardest kinds of comedies. Unfortunately, people here don’t give credit to this kind of comedy, even in awards night.”

Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Good Newwz which is slated to hit the theatre on December 27. The film also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

Also Read: BREAKING: “I have applied for Indian citizenship and I’ll soon be getting my passport” – Akshay Kumar