Akshay Kumar becomes the only Indian actor to feature in Forbes’ World’s Highest-Paid Entertainers 2019

Actor Akshay Kumar, one of the most bankable stars in India, is the only Indian actor to be featured in Forbes’ annual Highest-Paid Celebrities list. After 2016, American singer Taylor Swift has topped the list after 2016.

As per Forbes’ new list, Akshay Kumar has grabbed 33rd spot with the earnings of $65 million in the last year. He has defeated some of the biggest names including Tiger Woods, Rihanna, Jackie Chan, Bradley Cooper, Justin Timberlake, Adam Sandler, Travis Scott, Kevin Hart among others.

As per Forbes, “Bollywood’s top-earning star, Kumar pulls in at least $5 million and up to $10 million per film. A recent deal will have him in the anticipated Mission Mangal, one of India’s first space films, and comedy-horror movie Laxmmi Bomb. He also mints millions for endorsement deals with over 20 brands, including Tata and Harpic bathroom cleaner.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar has many projects in the pipeline. The actor will be next seen in Mission Mangal followed by Housefull 4 which is set for Diwali release. Soon after that, he will be starring in Good News which is set for December 2019 release. Next year, the actor has Laxmmi Bomb and Sooryavanshi. He will also star in Amazon Prime’s original series.

