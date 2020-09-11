Akshay Kumar happens to be one of the fittest actors in the industry and he recently appeared on the special episode of Man Vs Wild with Bear Grylls. The actor is known to perform his own stunts with utmost dedication and is also a workout enthusiast. Popularly addressed as Khiladi Kumar, Akshay Kumar recently was on an Instagram Live session with Bear Grylls where they spoke in detail about their adventures.

Huma Qureshi, Akshay Kumar’s Bellbottom co-star, asked him about his experience of drinking Elephant Poop Tea, to which Akshay Kumar confirmed that he drinks cow-urine (gaumutra) on a daily basis for Ayurvedic reasons, so this was an exciting experience. He said, “I wasn't worried. I was too excited to be worried. I have cow urine because of ayurvedic reasons every day, so that was okay.” After this revelation, a lot of Indians have started searching for its medical benefits on Google.

Akshay Kumar is currently in Scotland for the shoot of his upcoming film, Bellbottom.

