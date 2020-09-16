Bollywood Hungama

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt head to Dubai for 10 days

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Sanjay Dutt and his wife Maanayata Dutt have left for Dubai to be with their kids – Shahraan and Iqra. It was recently revealed that Dutt has been diagnosed with cancer and was doing his preliminary treatment in Mumbai. As his treatment began, he also resumed work on his film Shamshera and completed other work commitments.

Sanjay Dutt, who is doing his chemotherapy well, has taken off to Dubai for a 10-day vacation and will reunite with his kids who have been stuck in Dubai since the lockdown commenced. It was only after his health diagnosis, Maanayata rushed back to Mumbai. As per reports, the actor will be spending quality time with his family before he returns to Mumbai to resume work on Bhuj – The Pride Of India and KGF – Chapter 2.

Sanjay Dutt and his wife took a chartered flight on Tuesday, September 15. He also has a 5-year US Visa. A call on it will be taken later since the traveling situation is critical amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Maanayata has ensured that she is always by Sanjay Dutt’s side regardless of what happens and has proven to be a strong pillar of support.  She recently shared a photo of herself with the caption, “Fear has two meanings: Forget Everything And Run or Face Everything And Rise....the choice is yours! #fightyourfears #riseandshine #selfbelief #love #grace #positivity #dutts #challenging yet #beautifullife #thankyougod ????.”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

New notification