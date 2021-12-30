comscore

Ajnabee producer Vijay Galani passes away in London 

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Ajnabee, Veer, Achanak producer Vijay Galani is no more. The producer has passed away. Reportedly, it was a sudden death in London on December 29, 2021.  According to the reports, he had gone to London three months back for the treatment of blood cancer which was diagnosed a few months prior to his UK visit. However, he breathed his last on Wednesday.

Vijay Galani was a producer in Bollywood and close to several actors. He had produced the 2001 film Ajnabee, which starred Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Bipasha Basu in the lead roles. He also produced Salman Khan starter Veer in 2010, which also starred Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff, Zareen Khan, Sohail Khan.

Vijay Galani was in his 50s and survived by his wife, a son, and a daughter.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: The reason why Veer and Ajnabee producer Vijay Galani was thanked in Sooryavanshi and it has a Salman Khan connection

