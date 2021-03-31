Bollywood Hungama

Ajaz Khan might face some serious charges in his recent arrest by the NCB

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Yesterday, Ajaz Khan was arrested by the NCB at the airport after his return to Mumbai from Rajasthan. The actor has alleged connections to the Shadab Batata drug case and is being accused of possessing MDMA. Ajaz Khan is also being accused of being a part of the Batata gang and the drug case involves illegal possession of MDMA worth Rs. 2 crores.

The actor has been taken into custody by the Narcotics Control Bureau officials and is being questioned about his connections with the gang. Sameer Wankhede, Zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau said that Ajaz Khan might have to face some serious charges with the case. The agency has found some serious connections of the actor to the Shadab Batata case and the actor had been questioned for multiple hours.

This is not the first time that Ajaz Khan will be facing charges for possessing drugs. The actor was taken into custody in 2018 for possessing illegal drugs.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

