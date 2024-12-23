One of the biggest actors of Bollywood, Ajay Devgn, ended 2024 on a rocking note with the success of Singham Again. He’s now gearing up for a significant 2025 since he’s yet again going to have multiple releases, all of which seem promising. Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Ajay’s fans got massively excited as an Instagram post gave rise to speculation that he’s all set to begin work on an exciting film.

Has Ajay Devgn signed a film named Super Hero? Instagram post sparks speculations

A famous astrologer Balu Munnangi today put up a picture with Ajay Devgn. The astrologer celebrated 9 years of knowing the star and called Ajay a mentor. Both can be seen sitting and posing together. A table is placed in front of them where fans spotted what seemed like a film announcement poster.

The fans zoomed on the picture and rotated it to 180 degrees to get a clearer view. Once they did, they realized that the name of the film, as mentioned on the poster, is Super Hero. Ajay can be seen wearing a cloak and looks quite intriguing. The poster also mentions that the music of the film will be by Devi Sri Prasad of Pushpa fame. The director’s name is mentioned as well but it’s unclear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Balu Munnangi (@balu_munnangi)

Ajay Devgn had multiple releases this year – Shaitaan, Maidaan, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha and Singham Again. He’ll begin 2025 with a dynamic appearance in Azaad, which launches his nephew Aaman Devgn. His next release would be Raid 2 on May 1 and De De Pyaar De 2 on November 14. His grand comic caper Son Of Sardaar 2 is also expected to be released in 2025.

As per reports, not just Ajay Devgn but Karan Johar, Sanjay Dutt, Samantha, Siddharth Malhotra, Puri Jagannadh, Vishnuvardhan of Shershaah (2022) fame, etc. are also clients of Balu Munnangi.

Also Read: Boney Kapoor calls Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan “Shocker” despite critical praise: “Some have compared it to Mr. India”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.