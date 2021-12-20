Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning left the Delhi office on Monday night after over five hours of questioning. She was questioned in connection with alleged forex violations related to the Panama Papers.

Reportedly, the central agency recorded her statement over claims that she parked her money in a company based in the British Virgin Islands. Reports also state that the actress had submitted foreign payment records received over the past 15 years.

According to reports, Aishwarya was named the Director of an offshore company-Amic Partner- which was set up in the British Virgin islands in 2004. The company was registered by a Panama-based law firm named Mossack Fonseca who had paid up capital of $50,000. The actor allegedly exited the company in 2009 and it was acquired by Dubai-based BKR Adonis.

This is the third time that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was issued a summons by the central agency. The ED had issued summons to the actress two times previously but she had sought more time. The ED has been investigating the case since 2016 and had issued notices to the Bachchan family asking them to explain foreign remittances since 2004 under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) of the RBI.

The Panama Papers case involves allegations that the world's rich and powerful set up offshore accounts, or shell companies to avoid taxes.

