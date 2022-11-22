comscore

Advance booking for James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water opens across India; first show at midnight

Bollywood News

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The Advance Booking for the much-awaited visual spectacle and the biggest family entertainer of the decade James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water opens across the country in premium formats today. The film will also witness 24 hours of shows running at selected theatres in India with first show starting 12 am onwards. Fans have been waiting for this big-ticket extravaganza in the last 13 years and the time has come finally, they can now book tickets across the country.

Directed and co-written by Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stepehn Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, Matt Gerald, and Sigourney Weaver. After the much long wait, audiences will finally return to the magical World of Pandora, beautifully weaved by James Cameron.

The cast for the sequels will include more newcomers than returning members though with the likes of Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, David Thewlis, Vin Diesel, and CJ Jones all set to appear as well.

20th Century Studios India will release Avatar: The Way of Water in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on December 16, 2022.

Also Read: Avatar: The Way Of Water Trailer: James Cameron’s EPIC saga has all the ingredients of a BLOCKBUSTER at the Indian box office!

