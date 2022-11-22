Hollywood singer Harry Styles and director Olivia Wilde have secretly called it quits after almost 2 years of dating. Reports share that the pair have mutually agreed upon a change in relationship status. According to Elle magazine, on Friday night, news broke that Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles were on a break after nearly two years of dating. While Wilde and Styles were photographed out together a week ago, they privately decided to put a pause on their romance weeks ago, one source told Entertainment Tonight.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde amicably part ways after dating for nearly 2 years

“They made the decision to call it quits a few weeks ago but they really do love spending time together,” the source said. “He's gearing up for the international leg of his tour next week, so this was a fitting time to go their separate ways.” The source told the outlet that the two have “no hard feelings” and intend to remain friends.

“There is no bad blood between them,” a source told Page Six. “Harry didn’t dump Olivia, or vice versa,” the source said. “This is the longest relationship Harry’s ever had, so clearly they have a special bond. They’re on a break. It’s impossible to have a relationship when he’s in every continent next year and Olivia has her job and her kids [Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6, with her ex-Jason Sudeikis].”

“This is the right thing for both of them,” the source added. The source noted of last week's Wilde-Styles sighting, “they’re friends, you’ll still see them together.” Meanwhile, a source of People magazine also stressed the former couple are on good terms. “He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A. It's a very amicable decision. They're still very close friends.”

