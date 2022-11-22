Known for his roles in yesteryear films, Ranjeet couldn't hide his excitement at his son's Bollywood debut

Veteran actor Ranjeet is delighted to see his son Jeeva making his acting debut in Shashank Khaitan’s Govinda Naam Mera. Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film mainly stars Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

Veteran actor Ranjeet delighted to see son Jeeva making acting debut in Govinda Naam Mera

Expressing his joy at the development, Ranjeet shared Jeeva’s picture from the film on Instagram and said, “Mera beta abhi Govinda ke bade problem ka beta! What a surprise! Good luck @shashankkhaitan ... love you @just_jeeva.” To this, Jeeva cheekily replied, “@ranjeetthegoli don’t ever worry! I promise that I will first and forever be your problem…. Exclusively.”

On a more serious note, Jeeva shared his reaction at making his debut in a statement saying, “It feels surreal. This is actually happening. Govinda Naam Mera is a fantastic entertainer for everyone and it features some of the best talents our industry has to offer. It’s an absolute blessing to be part of a Shashank Kaithan directorial in a Dharma Production. This journey gave me the rare opportunity to absorb invaluable experience from the best of our industry for which I will be ever grateful.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranjeet (@ranjeetthegoli)

While creating excitement for his character in the film, he added, “All I can say is that I never thought of ever having to play a character as such, let alone as my debut. To know more, you will just have to wait for December 16th.”

Govinda Naam Mera will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from December 16th.

Also read: Govinda Naam Mera trailer launch: Vicky Kaushal opens up on how International Khiladi and Akshay Kumar films inspired him to become an actor

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.