Aditya Roy Kapur signs a Netflix project

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

With the current Covid crisis in the country, theatres seem unlikely to open anytime soon. Meanwhile, the digital renaissance has taken over the country at large. In fact, most of the A-list actors are now thronging to the web for projects. While Aditya Roy Kapur made his digital debut last year with Anurag Basu's Ludo, it was originally planned as a theatrical project. But now, we hear Aditya has signed a direct to a web project.

A source informed Bollywood Hungama, "Adi has inked a good deal with Netflix on a cool action project that they are devising for the OTT platform. The makers are currently ideating and scripting the show which will go on floors sometime later in 2021. He was approached for the show earlier this year. He liked the idea and gave his nod."

While the streaming giant has been tight-lipped about the development on this one, it seems quite a few big faces from Bollywood have been roped in for the digital bandwagon by them already. While some projects take off this year, others are being readied for 2022. We reached out to Netflix for their quote who denied the development.

