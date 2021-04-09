Bollywood Hungama

Aditya Narayan back from hospital, to do another COVID-19 test on April 12

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

Singer-entertainer Aditya Narayan is back home after being hospitalized for COVID-19.

Aditya Narayan back from hospital, to do another COVID-19 test on April 12

“I am feeling much better. My wife is also much better, though the virus has left her weak,” says Aditya as he prepares to return to Indian Idol as the host this weekend, unsure of what the future holds.

His advice to his fans? “STAY HOME….It’s the only way you can avoid the virus. I was as careful as humanly possible. I did the mask, sanitizer everything. I didn’t step out to go anywhere except for my shootings, to go to the gym and to visit my parents. In fact, I had changed my gym time to 6 am instead of the evening to avoid crowds. I still got the virus. So basically, one can’t be too careful.”

Aditya is still in quarantine, still to get himself tested to ascertain if he is COVID-19 negative. “It’s now 18 days since I was detected COVID-19 positive. So I’ll be tested on Monday when it would be 3 weeks.”

When told he was much missed on Indian Idol, Aditya replies, “That’s good to hear. I also miss being part of the show and can’t wait to return.”

In his absence, Rekha came visiting to Indian Idol. Says Aditya, “Rekhaji is epic. She is a memorable experience.”

In the meanwhile, Aditya is still trying to convince his father Udit Narayan to take the vaccine. “We are on a family video call trying to convince dad. I  don’t want to l imagine my grandmother and my parents going through what I have specially during the first 5-6 days after getting the virus.”

Also Read: "I am weak but doing fine," says Aditya Narayan

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

