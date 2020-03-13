Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 13.03.2020 | 3:23 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Aditya Chopra and Ritesh Sidhwani mutually decide to avoid clash of Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Toofan

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ranveer Singh starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar is definitely one of the most anticipated films of 2020! This YRF entertainer with a social message has been hailed as ‘a miracle script’ by Ranveer himself and the film is clearly signaling to audiences that they can expect a powerful, entertaining movie. YRF, today, made it official that the film will release on October 2, 2020 (Gandhi Jayanti holiday). Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar’s Toofan will now release on September 18, 2020.

Aditya Chopra and Ritesh Sidhwani mutually decide to avoid clash of Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Toofan

Yash Raj Flms took to Twitter to announce the same. “In the interest of both films and to ensure an ideal theatrical release, Aditya Chopra & Ritesh Sidhwani have decided to release their films on different dates. YRF will release Jayeshbhai Jordaar on 2nd October and Excel Entertainment will release Toofaan on 18th September 2020,” YRF  tweeted.


Produced by Maneesh Sharma, a home-grown producer at YRF, the film is being directed by debutant writer-director Divyang Thakkar. Jayeshbhai Jordaar is a humourous entertainer set in Gujarat and Ranveer will be seen playing the role of a Gujarati man. In the first look that was released by YRF which broke the internet, the superstar was seen to have visibly transformed himself again, shedding many kilos and looked unrecognizable as a Gujarati man. Ranveer as Jayeshbhai is the unlikely hero who will be seen championing the cause of women empowerment in the most entertaining way of story-telling.

Also Read:“I was pleasantly surprised that people in Gujarat recognised me as the Arjun Reddy heroine” – says Jayesbhai Jordaar actress Shalini Pandey

Tags : , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Urvashi Rautela starrer Virgin Bhanupriya to…

Hindi Medium director Saket Chaudhary not…

Court to not take coercive steps against…

Coronavirus scare: All cinema halls in Delhi…

"I had a blessed 2019 with War," says Vaani…

No Holi celebrations this year at Bachchans,…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification