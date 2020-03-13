Bollywood Hungama

Coronavirus scare: Odisha Government announce to shut down cinema halls

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The Odisha state government had a cabinet meet today morning and declared COVID19 as a disaster for Odisha to adequately empower public officials to contain the spread of disease. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also ordered the closure of schools and cinema halls in the state.

Odisha Government announce to shut down cinema halls

On Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal too announced coronavirus as an epidemic in Delhi and said that schools, malls, and cinema halls will be shut till March 31. Earlier, Kerala government too had announced the same after they saw a rapid increase in the number of positive cases in the state.

On Thursday, actor Akshay Kumar announced that his upcoming film titled Sooryavanshi has been postponed to release when the ‘time is right’. The film directed by Rohit Shetty and also featuring Katrina Kaif was earlier slated to release on March 24.

On March 11, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus (Covid19) as pandemic after it spread to over nearly 100 countries. The virus which broke out in China first has spread across all the continents. Meanwhile, in India, a total of 74 cases have been reported as of now and one death due to the virus has been confirmed.

Also Read: Coronavirus scare: All cinema halls in Delhi to remain shut till March 31

