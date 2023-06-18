Om Raut has now addressed the criticism but he also is delighted by the box office collections and that audiences are chanting “Jai Shri Ram” in theatres.

Adipurush, helmed by Om Raut, had crossed Rs. 240 crore mark at the box office in India. But the movie is also receiving its share of negative remarks on social media. Om Raut has now addressed the criticism but he also is delighted by the box office collections and that audiences are chanting “Jai Shri Ram” in theatres.

Speaking to Republic, he said, “What is more important is the type of response that the film is getting at the box office. I’m very happy to say that we are going for an unprecedented number of day one of the global box office.”

The filmmaker also said that claiming to understand Ramayana fully would be a mistake. He said, “If I kind of sit down and tell you that I have understood the drama, I think it will be a serious error, because nobody, I feel, has the capacity to understand Ramayana.”

Raut added, “Whatever Ramayana that I have understood, whatever little bit you know, it’s like a squirrel’s contribution. That little bit that I have understood of the Ramayana is something that I’ve tried to portray onto celluloid.” He said that Adipurush focuses on one part of the story which is the Yuddha Kand. He said, “Ramayana is so large that it is impossible for anybody to understand. If they say that you understand Ramayana, they are fools, or they are lying.”

Adipurush stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles.

