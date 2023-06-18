comscore
Adipurush makers to make alterations to some of the film's dialogues

Adipurush makers to make alterations to some of the film’s dialogues

The change in some of the dialogues of Adipurush will reflect in theatres in the next few days

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Filmmaker Om Raut’s pan-India film Adipurush released on Friday June 16. The movie, which is based on the ancient Indian epic Ramayana, has been scoring high at the domestic as well as global box office. But, at the same time, the film has been receiving strong feedback for some of its dialogues. Taking note of the same, the makers have decided to make alterations to some of the lines spoken by the characters.

The makers have said in a statement, “The makers are revisiting the said dialogues, ensuring to resonate with core essence of the film and the same will reflect in the theatres in the next few days. This decision is a testament that in spite of unstoppable collections at the box office, the team is committed and nothing is beyond the sentiments of their audiences and harmony at large.”

Along with Telugu, Adipurush’s Hindi version too has been doing well at the box office. After opening at Rs. 37.25 crores on Day 1, the movie continued its momentum on the second day by amassing Rs. 38 crores approximately. This takes its overall total in the language to Rs. 75 crores.

Produced by T-Series and Retrophiles Pvt. Ltd., the movie stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the roles of Raghav, Janaki and Lankesh.

Also Read: Adipurush (Hindi) Box Office Day 2: Prabhas starrer earns massive on Saturday

More Pages: Adipurush Box Office Collection , Adipurush Movie Review

