On Thursday, actress Sonam Kapoor was talking about actors leading the film. She said that actors like Dulquer Salmaan, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Rajkummar Rao are enjoying success today as they understand the importance of storytelling and not be bothered about who is leading a film.

Talking about her father Anil Kapoor as an example, she said, “My father did films like Beta, Ladla and Mr India, where women had prominent roles and he was a superstar at that time.” The actor said because she had seen her father being so progressive in his choices and therefore she could not understand why male actors are not thinking the same way today.

The Veere Di Wedding actress said that she has been brought up to think that it doesn’t matter as long as the role is amazing. “But there were a few, like Dhanush, Dulquer, Rajkummar, and Ayushmann, who I worked within a couple of films and they are doing better than anyone else. There are a lot of these men out there and they are all doing better than everybody else right now. Because they realised it’s not about who’s leading the film. It’s about the film and what are you trying to say about the film. That’s progressive, incredible and these days that’s what’s working, progressive, content-driven cinema,” she added.

Sonam Kapoor will soon be seen on the big screen playing Zoya Solanki in the film titled The Zoya Factor. She will be seen opposite Dulquer Salmaan who plays the captain of the Indian cricket team, Nikhil Khoda.

