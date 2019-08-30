Bollywood Hungama

Waluscha De Sousa rubbishes rumours of being recommended for Inshallah by Salman Khan

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt starrer Inshallah, a Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, was recently shelved soon after the shooting began. The movie was quite an anticipated one and had been in the news since its announcement a couple of months ago. However, due to reasons unknown, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s team took to their social media handle to announce that the film has been shelved.

While there are speculations of the reasons why the film was shelved, another one came into light saying that Salman Khan wanted Waluscha De Sousa and Daisy Shah to be a part of the film instead of Alia. However, Waluscha, who is currently hosting a dance reality show, has denied any such rumours. She agreed that she was a part of the film and was to begin shooting in the second week of September; however, there was no truth in the story that Salman demanded additions in the cast.

While there are no reports of Inshallah being back on floors so far, Salman has confirmed that he and SLB will continue to be friends.

Also Read: Exclusive: With Inshallah on hold will Sanjay Leela Bhansali bear the brunt of pre-production expenses which runs to over Rs. 15 crores?

More Pages: Inshallah Box Office Collection

