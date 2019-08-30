Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 30.08.2019 | 7:41 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Saaho Chhichhore Dream Girl Mission Mangal Batla House War
follow us on

THIS habit of Ranbir Kapoor according to Rishi Kapoor proves he’s the patient one out of the two

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor are quite opposite to each other when it comes to being patient with people clicking selfies. Ranbir can be extremely patient with his fans while Rishi seems to avoid people who urge on clicking a selfie with him. While he has been away in New York with Neetu Kapoor for his treatment for almost 11 months now, in an interview he revealed how impatient he can get when it comes to clicking pictures.

THIS habit of Ranbir Kapoor according to Rishi Kapoor proves he’s the patient one out of the two

Rishi Kapoor revealed how Ranbir is willing to miss a flight just to pose for a selfie with his fans! He also elaborated on how patient he is when it comes to waiting for the fans to get a perfect click, on the other hand, Rishi gets irritated when he has to wait for somebody to find the button to click a picture. Just when we thought Ranbir couldn’t be more perfect, we come across this news that has made us fall for him all over again!

Ranbir will next be seen starring in Shamshera opposite Vaani Kapoor and in Brahmastra opposite his lady love, Alia Bhatt.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor head to Ladakh for Shamshera!

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Shah Rukh Khan to have a cameo in Alia Bhatt…

Exclusive: Amit Kumar to pen his father,…

This is how Alia Bhatt stays away from…

BREAKING: Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2…

Why did Alia Bhatt literally jump when she…

Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor head to…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification