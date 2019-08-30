Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor are quite opposite to each other when it comes to being patient with people clicking selfies. Ranbir can be extremely patient with his fans while Rishi seems to avoid people who urge on clicking a selfie with him. While he has been away in New York with Neetu Kapoor for his treatment for almost 11 months now, in an interview he revealed how impatient he can get when it comes to clicking pictures.

Rishi Kapoor revealed how Ranbir is willing to miss a flight just to pose for a selfie with his fans! He also elaborated on how patient he is when it comes to waiting for the fans to get a perfect click, on the other hand, Rishi gets irritated when he has to wait for somebody to find the button to click a picture. Just when we thought Ranbir couldn’t be more perfect, we come across this news that has made us fall for him all over again!

Ranbir will next be seen starring in Shamshera opposite Vaani Kapoor and in Brahmastra opposite his lady love, Alia Bhatt.

