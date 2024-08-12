Several recent instances that were reported made audiences wonder if the couple is headed for a divorce but Jr. Bachchan decided to clarify.

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arriving separately from the Bachchan family at the Anant Ambani – Radhika Merchant wedding to Abhishek Bachchan liking a post on divorce to the couple spending time separately on vacations, led to many speculating that their marriage has hit rock bottom. However, according to recent reports, Abhishek decided to open up about it, further confirming that the rumours are not true.

Abhishek Bachchan reacts to divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; says, “I am still married”

According to an ETimes report, Abhishek Bachchan was interviewed by Bollywood UK Media wherein he not only reportedly flaunted his wedding ring but also asserted that he is indeed married even now. He also reportedly went on to add, “I don’t have anything to say to you all about that (the rumours). You all have blown the entire thing out of proportion, sadly. I understand why you do it. You have to file some stories. It’s okay, we’re celebrities, we have to take it”.

For the unversed, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived with daughter Aaradhya at the red carpet of the Anant Ambani – Radhika Merchant wedding in Mumbai. Whereas the entire Bachchan clan including their daughter Shweta Bachchan and her husband Nikhil Nanda arrived together at the ceremony. Furthermore, recently Aishwarya was also seen vacationing in the US without her husband Abhishek Bachchan. All these instances lead to many believing that the couple may have been headed for a divorce.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were considered to be one of the first Bollywood power couples with the two actors tying the knot at the peak of their careers. The couple got married in 2007 and became parents to a daughter named Aaradhya in 2011. While Aishwarya has limited her projects after her motherhood with her last appearance in the Mani Ratnam film Ponniyin Selvan (Part 1 and 2), Abhishek Bachchan has been juggling between his films, web-series, and entrepreneurial ventures.

