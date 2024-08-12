comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 12.08.2024 | 2:25 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Stree 2 Khel Khel Mein Vedaa Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Baby John
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Abhishek Bachchan reacts to divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; says, “I am still married”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Abhishek Bachchan reacts to divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; says, “I am still married”

en Bollywood News Abhishek Bachchan reacts to divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; says, “I am still married”

Several recent instances that were reported made audiences wonder if the couple is headed for a divorce but Jr. Bachchan decided to clarify.
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arriving separately from the Bachchan family at the Anant Ambani – Radhika Merchant wedding to Abhishek Bachchan liking a post on divorce to the couple spending time separately on vacations, led to many speculating that their marriage has hit rock bottom. However, according to recent reports, Abhishek decided to open up about it, further confirming that the rumours are not true.

Abhishek Bachchan reacts to divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; says, “I am still married”

Abhishek Bachchan reacts to divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; says, “I am still married”

According to an ETimes report, Abhishek Bachchan was interviewed by Bollywood UK Media wherein he not only reportedly flaunted his wedding ring but also asserted that he is indeed married even now. He also reportedly went on to add, “I don’t have anything to say to you all about that (the rumours). You all have blown the entire thing out of proportion, sadly. I understand why you do it. You have to file some stories. It’s okay, we’re celebrities, we have to take it”.

For the unversed, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived with daughter Aaradhya at the red carpet of the Anant Ambani – Radhika Merchant wedding in Mumbai. Whereas the entire Bachchan clan including their daughter Shweta Bachchan and her husband Nikhil Nanda arrived together at the ceremony. Furthermore, recently Aishwarya was also seen vacationing in the US without her husband Abhishek Bachchan. All these instances lead to many believing that the couple may have been headed for a divorce.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were considered to be one of the first Bollywood power couples with the two actors tying the knot at the peak of their careers. The couple got married in 2007 and became parents to a daughter named Aaradhya in 2011. While Aishwarya has limited her projects after her motherhood with her last appearance in the Mani Ratnam film Ponniyin Selvan (Part 1 and 2), Abhishek Bachchan has been juggling between his films, web-series, and entrepreneurial ventures.

Also Read: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra reveals Abhishek Bachchan’s shelved debut as a Pak terrorist: “Shoot was called off three months before it was supposed to start”

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar gifts lavish…

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions looking for…

Shah Rukh Khan on being FIRST Indian to be…

Trailer of Binny And Family attached with…

Angry Young Men docuseries on lives of Salim…

Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha to premiere…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification