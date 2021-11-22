Aankh Micholi revolves around a family of misfits with a crazily entertaining storyline. The film has an intriguing ensemble cast of Abhimanyu Dassani, Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Divya Dutta, Abhishek Banerjee, Darshan Jariwala, Grusha Kapoor and Vijay Raaz which guarantees superb entertainment.

The much-awaited family entertainer will release on May 13, 2022!

The music of the film is composed by Sachin-Jigar. Aankh Micholi has been written by Jitendra Parmar. Aankh Micholi is produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Umesh Shukla and Ashish Wagh’s Merry Go Round Studios.

