A while back Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh had announced their next collaboration after Simmba, titled Cirkus. Said to be an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s acclaimed play The Comedy of Errors, filming for the same was well underway in Mumbai. Now Bollywood Hungama has learnt that the entire team of Cirkus is heading to Ooty to shoot the last schedule of the film.

“Rohit had locked Ooty as one of the shoot locations a long time back, but due to the pandemic restrictions, the schedules were sent into a tizzy. However, with things returning to normal finally the entire crew are pretty kicked about the final schedule of Cirkus”, says a source close to the venture. Further revealing details about the shoot the source continues, “Rohit, Ranveer, and the entire crew will head to Ooty and will commence shooting for the film’s last schedule from December 1. Locations, where the film will be shot in the hill station, have already been finalized, while the scenes themselves that are yet to be shot are some pivotal outdoor sequences that will require the entire cast.”

As for the film itself, Rohit Shetty had announced that they are looking to release the film around Diwali 2022. In terms of what to expect, Cirkus is said to be a comedy of errors on the lines of Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma's classic, Angoor. The movie also stars Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez as female leads.

