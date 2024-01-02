As the eagerly awaited wedding day of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's daughter Ira Khan approaches, preparations are in full swing at the homes of the renowned Bollywood actor and his ex-wife. Ahead of the scheduled January 3 wedding, glimpses of the festive atmosphere have emerged, showcasing the joyous moments leading up to the special occasion.

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta’s residences sparkle with lights in anticipation of Ira Khan’s wedding; watch

In a video circulating online, two floors of Aamir Khan's residence in Mumbai are adorned with enchanting fairy lights, creating a magical ambiance. The radiant display of lights suggests a festive and celebratory atmosphere, setting the stage for the upcoming union of Aamir's daughter, Ira Khan. Equally, Reena Dutta's house has been transformed into a delightful spectacle, with vibrant flowers and radiant lights enhancing the celebratory mood. The families are actively engaging in pre-wedding festivities, infusing the atmosphere with joy and excitement.

The visual snippets offered a sneak peek into the warmth and festivity surrounding the upcoming nuptials. As the households of both Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta come alive with decorations, it reflected the shared joy and anticipation for the joyous occasion that will unite their families in celebration.

Ira Khan's wedding has generated immense interest and curiosity among fans, and these glimpses into the pre-wedding preparations only added to the excitement. The union of two households, marked by festive decorations and lively celebrations, sets the stage for a memorable wedding event that will undoubtedly be etched in the hearts of the couple and their families. The images and videos circulating online provide a heartwarming glimpse into the joyous moments that precede the union of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's daughter, Ira Khan, on January 3.

