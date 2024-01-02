One of the biggest newsmakers of 2023 was undoubtedly Orhan Awatramani aka Orry. He came to notice after he was spotted clicking pictures with almost every Bollywood celebrity. His stint on ‘Bigg Boss 17’ added to his popularity. There’s also a mystery about what he does for a living, further making him a talking point. He also remained in the news for his "I live…I am a liver" statement and after controversy erupted when he called Shruti Haasan ‘rude’. As expected, Orry is making great use of his fame and is charging extensively for public events and also for digital brand collaborations.

REVEALED: Orhan Awatramani aka Orry charges between Rs. 24 lakhs and Rs. 42 lakhs approx. for brand collaborations and Rs. 56,000 to Rs. 1.66 lakhs approx. for social media posts

Usually, celebs are wary of revealing how much they charge for appearances. Orry is an exception. On ‘Bigg Boss 17’, he admitted that his fees are Rs. 20 to 30 lakhs per event. In an interview with HT City on December 25, made it clear unlike other stars, the ‘Orry presence’, that he’ll provide, will make it memorable for guests.

He said, “I charge this amount as the cover fee for an event. When you invite me to your party, you’re not getting a performer. You’re getting a celebrity. Orry has come as a friend. I’ll come, stay for the whole party or till when I decide to leave, meet everyone as if I’m your friend and take pictures with guests. So, I’m not charging Rs. 20 lakhs for selfies, it’s for that night. You bought into the concept of Orry being at your party.”

In another article, in The Economic Times dated December 20, 2023, it was reported that the spike in Orry’s popularity and collaborations with globally well-known brands such as Netflix, Bumble and Cred has added to his credibility. As per Nick Baklanov, research specialist at influencer marketing platform, HypeAuditor, Orry’s collaborations cost $30,000 to $50,000, which is between Rs. 24 lakhs and Rs. 41.66 lakhs approx.

As for social media, an Instagram post on Orry’s feed costs about $670 to $2000, that is, Rs. 55,900 to Rs. 1.66 lakhs approx. The report further stated that for an Instagram story, he charges brands between $300 to $1,000 (Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 83,400 approx). As of January 2, 2024, Orry has 8,76,000 followers on Instagram.

