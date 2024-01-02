Popular YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, widely recognized as UK07 Rider, faced an unexpected exit from Bigg Boss 17. The surprising turn of events unfolded during a nomination task, orchestrated by former captains Munawar Faruqui and Isha Malviya, along with the current captain Aoora. Anurag's eviction adds a new layer to the evolving dynamics within the Bigg Boss house, with only a few weeks remaining until the grand finale.

The Nominations Drama:

The nomination task that led to Anurag's exit involved former captains Munawar Faruqui and Isha Malviya, along with current captain Aoora, selecting housemates they deemed least deserving to stay. Munawar chose Anurag, Isha nominated Ayesha Khan, and Aoora selected Abhishek Kumar. Subsequently, the remaining housemates were tasked with unanimously voting to evict one of the three nominated members, leading to Anurag's departure.

Munawar-Anurag Spat:

Tensions escalated earlier in the day when Ayesha Khan returned to the house after a brief medical observation. Anurag Dobhal accused Munawar Faruqui of smirking when Ayesha was hospitalised, sparking a heated exchange. Despite Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra coming to Munawar's defence and dismissing Anurag's claims, the YouTuber persisted in provoking Munawar. Anurag's frequent mentions of his fan following outside the house further fueled irritation among fellow housemates.

The nomination task announcement took Anurag by surprise, turning the tide against him. The unanimous vote to evict him marked the end of his journey in the Bigg Boss house.

Anurag Dobhal's eviction comes as a turning point in the evolving narrative of Bigg Boss 17. With the departure of notable contestants like Rinku Dhawan and Neil Bhatt in a double elimination during the Weekend Ka Vaar.

