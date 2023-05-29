comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 29.05.2023 | 9:43 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Jawan Bholaa Pathaan Adipurush Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Aamir Khan to launch trailer of Punjabi movie Carry On Jatta 3, starring Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Aamir Khan to launch trailer of Punjabi movie Carry On Jatta 3, starring Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa

en Bollywood News Aamir Khan to launch trailer of Punjabi movie Carry On Jatta 3, starring Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa

Aamir Khan to launch the trailer of the highly anticipated Punjabi film Carry On Jatta 3. The star-studded event will feature the film's cast.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Fans of the superhit Punjabi film franchise Carry On Jatta have reason to rejoice as the third instalment of the series is gearing up to hit the screens soon. Promising a wave of laughter and unadulterated joy, Carry On Jatta 3 is expected to win hearts with its rib-tickling humour. Amidst the growing buzz, the makers have announced an exciting event to mark the launch of the film's trailer. Adding star power to the occasion, the trailer will be unveiled by none other than Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan.

Aamir Khan to launch trailer of Punjabi movie Carry On Jatta 3, starring Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa

This collaboration between the Punjabi and Hindi film industries is generating immense excitement among fans and movie enthusiasts. The trailer launch is scheduled to take place on May 30 in Mumbai, where the entire cast of the film will be present. The star-studded ensemble includes popular names like Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa, Binnu Dhillon, Kavita Kaushik, Shinda Grewal, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Karamjit Anmol, Harby Sangha, and Jaswinder Bhalla.

Carry On Jatta 3 is anticipated to carry forward the success and humour of its predecessors, which have garnered a massive following among Punjabi cinema lovers. With the trailer launch just around the corner, fans eagerly await a glimpse of the hilarious and entertaining world that awaits them in the film.

As Aamir Khan takes the stage to unveil the much-awaited trailer, the event promises to be a grand affair, attracting attention from both Punjabi and Hindi cinema enthusiasts. The anticipation for Carry On Jatta 3 reaches new heights as the countdown to its release begins.

Also Read: Gippy Grewal and Sonam Bajwa’s Carry on Jatta 3 motion poster out, watch

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sonu Sood to set up Sonu Sood International…

Pregnant Dipika Kakar QUITS acting,…

Hrithik Roshan signed as new brand…

Adipurush makers unveil captivating song…

Sidharth Malhotra roped in as the brand…

Maddam Sir star Bhavika Sharma to star…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification