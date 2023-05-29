Aamir Khan to launch the trailer of the highly anticipated Punjabi film Carry On Jatta 3. The star-studded event will feature the film's cast.

Fans of the superhit Punjabi film franchise Carry On Jatta have reason to rejoice as the third instalment of the series is gearing up to hit the screens soon. Promising a wave of laughter and unadulterated joy, Carry On Jatta 3 is expected to win hearts with its rib-tickling humour. Amidst the growing buzz, the makers have announced an exciting event to mark the launch of the film's trailer. Adding star power to the occasion, the trailer will be unveiled by none other than Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan.

This collaboration between the Punjabi and Hindi film industries is generating immense excitement among fans and movie enthusiasts. The trailer launch is scheduled to take place on May 30 in Mumbai, where the entire cast of the film will be present. The star-studded ensemble includes popular names like Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa, Binnu Dhillon, Kavita Kaushik, Shinda Grewal, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Karamjit Anmol, Harby Sangha, and Jaswinder Bhalla.

Carry On Jatta 3 is anticipated to carry forward the success and humour of its predecessors, which have garnered a massive following among Punjabi cinema lovers. With the trailer launch just around the corner, fans eagerly await a glimpse of the hilarious and entertaining world that awaits them in the film.

As Aamir Khan takes the stage to unveil the much-awaited trailer, the event promises to be a grand affair, attracting attention from both Punjabi and Hindi cinema enthusiasts. The anticipation for Carry On Jatta 3 reaches new heights as the countdown to its release begins.

