Producer Karim Morani has tested negative for COVID-19 and was discharged from Nanavati hospital, Mumbai. He produced had no symptoms of Coronavirus but was kept in an isolation ward after both his daughters Zoa Morani and Shafa Morani were tested positive for the novel virus.

Karim Morani said that he tested negative twice and was sent home. He praised the government officials and medical staff for taking good care of him while he was in the hospital. He will be now in quarantine for the next 14 days. He said that he is thankful for all the prayers and well wishes.

Morani is known for having backed films such as Ra.One, Happy New Year and Dilwale, in association with Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.