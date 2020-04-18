Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 18.04.2020 | 12:59 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Karim Morani discharged from hospital after he tests negative for Coronavirus

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Producer Karim Morani has tested negative for COVID-19 and was discharged from Nanavati hospital, Mumbai. He produced had no symptoms of Coronavirus but was kept in an isolation ward after both his daughters Zoa Morani and Shafa Morani were tested positive for the novel virus.

Karim Morani discharged from hospital after he tests negative for Coronavirus

Karim Morani said that he tested negative twice and was sent home. He praised the government officials and medical staff for taking good care of him while he was in the hospital. He will be now in quarantine for the next 14 days. He said that he is thankful for all the prayers and well wishes.

Morani is known for having backed films such as Ra.One, Happy New Year and Dilwale, in association with Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

ALSO READ: Producer Karim Morani tests positive for Covid-19, admitted to hospital

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Zareen Khan launches her own YouTube channel

Kirti Kulhari goes on a digital detox

Cannes Film Festival to not take place in…

Hrithik Roshan extends financial support to…

Actor Ranjit Chowdhry passes away at the age…

Kartik Aaryan - Rohit Dhawan to team up for…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification