Aamir Khan admits taking doctor’s help to cope with traumatic experiences after Satyamev Jayate

Aamir Khan brought many stories to his show Satyamev Jayate. The episodes focused on several issues including abuse, honour killings, female foeticide, LGBTQ among others. But, recently the actor revealed that these stories affected him and he had to sought doctor’s help to cope with it.

Aamir Khan was speaking at a session ‘Giving Matters’ at NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum where he admitted going to the doctor after the first season. “Going through that entire journey of the first season was very traumatic for me. To the extent, I had become emotionally very brittle, I was in very bad shape. At the end of the one year, I could not go out. For absolutely no reason at all, I would just break down,” Aamir said.

“I was an emotional wreck. I also got some help from a doctor. It was just very… (tough) because I am not trained to listen to emotional issues of people and keep a distance. I am not able to do that,” he added.

He talked about one of the episodes where a man lost his son in road rage and was beaten to death. Aamir Khan could not help but think about his son Junaid. “I was thinking what if someone does that to my son, how will I feel? I used to always put myself in that person’s shoes. As a result it took a big toll on me emotionally.”

But, Aamir did admit that the show made him a better person. “I saw the country and people in a way I had never seen because I’ve lived a very sheltered life. It was an enriching journey for me. I learnt a lot and met some amazing persons who made me grow as an individual.”