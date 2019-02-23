Kareena Kapoor Khan is EXCITED to watch Kangana Ranaut’s biopic

Kangana Ranaut is an actress par excellence but it is true that she has made a lot for enemies for herself than friends in the industry. She is always mired in some controversy or another and it is exciting to see how she has always seen extreme highs and lows in her life. Perhaps that’s why Kangy is set to make a biopic on her own life after finishing off her existing projects. Kareena Kapoor Khan has been one of her rare admirers from the inner circle of the industry and has always been very honest with her liking for the firebrand artiste.

She recently claimed that she was excited to see her biopic because she is an intelligent woman in real life and an excellent performer on screen. She also said that she badly wanted to watch Manikarnika and would do so as soon as she gets a little time off. Kareena is shooting for Good News with Akshay Kumar. And has Takht coming up soon, also with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

While Kangana is busy with Mental Hai Kya, her official statement about the biopic read: “Yes, it is true. My own story is the subject of my next directorial. But it is not a propaganda film with characters who are starkly black and white, rather it is a sincere, heartfelt account of my journey so far with plenty of lighter moments. I am emboldened by the love of the people around me, who have never judged me but accepted me for who I am.”

