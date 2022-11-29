comscore

9 LOONA members file for injunctions to suspend contracts with BlockBerryCreative; agency denies reports

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Nine members of South Korean female pop group LOONA have reportedly filed for an injunction to suspend their contracts with their agency BlockBerryCreative. According to Korean tabloid Soompi, on November 28, it was reported that the members filed injunctions requesting for the validity of their exclusive contracts with BlockBerryCreative to be suspended.

As per the report, the members filed the injunctions as “they judged that trust has been broken with BlockBerryCreative to the point that it is difficult to continue activities with the agency.”

The members who filed for the injunction include HeeJin, HaSeul, YeoJin, Kim Lip, JinSoul, Choerry, Yves, Go Won, and Olivia Hye. Meanwhile, BlockBerryCreative denied the aforementioned reports saying they are not true.

LOONA is a South Korean group comprising of 12 members: HeeJin, Hyunjin, Go Won, Choerry, Olivia Hye and HaSeul, YeoJin, Haseul, Vivi, Yves, JinSoul, Kim Lip, and Chuu (who was removed from the group last week).

Also Read: K-pop group LOONA to skip shooting of round 1 of Queendom 2 as Haseul, Yeojin and ViVi test positive for Covid-19

