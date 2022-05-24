Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running TV shows in India. The comedy series that narrates the daily life of members of the Gokuldham society with a comic twist is one of the most loved shows in the country. The character of Dayaben essayed by Disha Vakani is among the most popular characters on the show because of her quirky personality. However, Disha Vakani has been missing from the screen for over four years now.

After over 4 years, Dayaben to return on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, confirms producer Asit Kumar Modi

While there was always a glimmer of hope among fans that Disha Vakani will return to the show eventually, the show's producer Asit Kumar Modi has finally confirmed that the show will see Dayaben later this year. Talking to E-Times he said, "We have no reason to not get back Daya Ben’s character. But we all have faced difficult times in the recent past. 2020-21 was a very tough phase for all of us. But now that things have got better, in 2022 koi bhi acche samay par we are going to bring back the character of Daya Ben and audience will once again get to see the entertainment of Jethalal and Daya Bhabhi".

However, the producer said that they have not yet finalised who will be playing Dayaben. "I don’t know yet if Disha Vakani will be back as Daya Ben. We still have a very good relation with Disha ji, we are like a family. But now she is married and has a kid and everyone gets busy with their own responsibilities. We all have our personal life, so I won’t be able to comment on that. Lekin joh bhi Disha Ben or Nisha Ben but you will surely get to Daya Ben and we as a team will try our best to give the same entertainment that we gave you before," he added.

Disha Vakani had gone on indefinite maternity leave in 2017. With her gone, the character of Dayaben was missing from the show. The actress has, however, not officially quit the show.

