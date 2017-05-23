WOW! JP Dutta’s film Border turns 20 and the cast is all set for a bash to celebrate the same

Amidst many war films, JP Dutta’s Border (1997) based on the lives of military officials, touched the emotional chords of every Indian. Considered to be one of the most iconic films of all times, the film also boasted an ensemble cast of the 90s comprising of Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna among others. The film completes 20 years of release this year and a special celebration is being planned for the same.

Talking about the same, JP Dutta’s daughter Nidhi Dutta asserted that a bash is indeed on the cards and added that considering the way the film gained popularity, they believe that it was the right time to celebrate it and a big bash is being planned on June 11. Calling it a ‘special film of her father’s career’, Nidhi also stated that people still remember the dialogues of this 90s blockbuster and hence they decided to revisit the film.

She also revealed the details of the bash mentioning that it will showcase unseen and behind-the-scenes footage along with some unseen image on display. In fact, she also added about the plans of making a coffee table book with these pictures that will be presented to the star cast.

On the other hand, Suniel Shetty is also excited about the bash as he gets nostalgic about the film and also expressed his excitement about reuniting with the cast of the film.