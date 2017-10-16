WOW! Amitabh Bachchan, Kriti Sanon, Vidya Balan, Arjun Kapoor and others to come together for this special video

Hema Malini turns 69 today and this birthday is going to be a special and memorable for her. After all, her much-awaited autobiography ‘Beyond The Dream Girl’ written by Ram Kamal Mukherjee is all set to be unveiled today in a grand event.

But what would make the video extra special is that 50 noted celebrities from Indian film and music industry will be coming together to wish Hema Malini a happy birthday and share their thoughts about her. The book will be launched by Deepika Padukone.

In the video, Amitabh Bachchan, who has been her co-star in several films since the 70s will share his experiences from their younger days. Veteran actor Vyjayanthimala will explain why she loves Hema Malini’s dancing skills. Lata Mangeshkar will be revealing how her ‘younger sister’ surprised her with her exceptional singing talent when Hema gifted her recently-released music album. Vidya Balan would state that Hema Malini has set a high benchmark for actors like her. Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Neeta Lulla and others will also feature in the video, which reportedly is an hour-long one.

Besides movies, Hema Malini is also active in politics. She is currently a BJP MP from Mathura. She is an expert dancer and recently, she recently released her eight-track devotional album called ‘Gopala Ko Samarpan’.