WOW! Ajay Devgn’s Sanjay Dutt – Farhan Akhtar starrer is the remake of Jigarthanda?

Ajay Devgn, Farhan Akhtar and Sanjay Dutt – all three had a film release in September 2017 and all these movies had a disappointing run at the box office. While Ajay’s Baadshaho opened well but then couldn’t sustain, Farhan’s Lucknow Central and Sanjay’s Bhoomi flopped miserably. And now all three of them are set to collaborate. The film will be produced by Ajay Devgn while Farhan Akthar and Sanjay Dutt will be acting in it. Nishikant Kamat, who made the successful Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam, will be directing it.

Now it has come to light that this particular film is a remake of the 2014 National Award-winning Tamil black comedy-thriller, Jigarthanda. The title of the film is inspired by a cold drink available in Madurai, Tamil Nadu where the film was set in. It was the story of an aspiring filmmaker who, after being thrown out of a reality TV show, decides to make a film on real-life gangster. Rang De Basanti actor Siddharth played the role of the aspiring filmmaker while the goon was essayed by Bobby Simha. Bobby won the National Award for this film along with Vivek Harshan for Best Editing. There were several other characters in the film and it remains to be seen who gets to play them in the Hindi version. Actress Lakshmi Menon played Siddharth’s love interest and a popular Bollywood actress is expected to step into her shoes.

Incidentally, Ajay Devgn-Nishikant Kamat’s Drishyam was also a Southern remake of the same name and became quite a big hit. It remains to be seen if Jigarthanda remake also achieves similar kind of critical and commercial success.