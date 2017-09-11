WOW! Ajay Devgn’s Raid goes on floors today

Raid, based on real life events involving one of the most high profile income tax raids the country has ever known, starring Ajay Devgn will go on floors today in Lucknow. Ajay Devgn will be seen opposite Ileana D’Cruz in this Raj Kumar Gupta’s directorial venture. The movie also stars Saurabh Shukla. It’s going to be a 60 day non-stop shoot in Lucknow. The music of the film is helmed by Amit Trivedi and lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Raid is a Panorama Studios production and is presented by Gulshan Kumar (T-Series). It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.

Ajay Devgn recently had a release, Baadshaho, which did a decent job at the box office. His next film is Golmaal Again, which releases during Diwali, on October 20, 2017. It seems that it’s going to be a hectic time for Ajay Devgn, as he would be juggling the shoot of Raid and Golmaal Again promotions.