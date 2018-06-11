Will Sonakshi Sinha sing during Dabangg Reloaded Tour?

“Sonakshi sings really well,” said Salman Khan at the web conference of Dabangg Reloaded concert tour yesterday. A journalist from Vancouver requested Sonakshi to sing something to which Sonakshi responded that maybe she’d sing something for them during the concert. This gives rise to a speculation that will Sonakshi be singing on stage during the Dabangg concert tour? It seems a possibility and surely something for fans to look forward to.

A kid from Vancouver showed some cool dance moves on the viral ‘Backpack kid’ steps. Sonakshi mastered the dance step within no time. It was a sight worth watching!

Sonakshi has been a part of the Dabangg tour right from Hong Kong till Pune and is a total team player. It goes without saying that she brings in loads of entertainment value to the show. She had performed at the Fusion concert tour in Boston and San Francisco in 2015. Dabangg Reloaded tour will display her enormous talent in 9 cities in USA and Canada starting from June 22 in Atlanta and ending in Toronto on July 8.

