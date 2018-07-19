Will Mahesh Babu and Rakul Preet Singh come together again for this film?

Rakul Preet Singh, who has featured in Bollywood films like Yaariyan and Aiyaary, is all set to act with Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn in Luv Ranjan’s next production. If that was not all, now reports have it that she will reunite with superstar Mahesh Babu for another film outing.

Mahesh Babu and Rakul Preet Singh came together this year for the AR Murugadoss film Spyder. Though the film failed to meet expectations, it seems that their chemistry has wooed hearts of filmmakers. Mahesh Babu is expected to join hands with his 1-Nenokkadine director Sukumar for his next venture. While that one was a psychological thriller, this one is reportedly said to be an action entertainer.

Furthermore, reports have it that Sukumar has already had a script narrating session with Mahesh Babu and the Tollywood superstar is intrigued by it. In fact, if these reports are to be believed, he also given his nod to do the film. On the other hand, it is yet to be seen if Rakul Preet Singh will be a part of it too. An official announcement is eagerly awaited on this aspect.

On the other hand, it is being said that Mythri Movie Makers will be producing this untitled venture. For the uninitiated, Sukumar last directed the award winning blockbuster Rangasthalam.