Varun Dhawan to star in Karan Johar and Shashank Khaitan’s war drama, Rannbhoomi

Varun Dhawan, who had a phenomenal 2017, is all set to collaborate with director Shashank Khaitan and filmmaker Karan Johar for the third time. After giving two successful films with Shashank Khaitan- Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and three successes under Karan Johar’s banner, they are coming together for a war drama, Rannbhoomi.

Karan Johar took to Twitter to make the announcement that Varun Dhawan will once again collaborate with Shashank Khaitan and take a giant leap of faith in this grand film. He wrote, “So proud to announce #RANNBHOOMI …@ShashankKhaitan and @Varun_dvn take a giant leap in their third offering together! A solid spectacle with a beating heart!!! DIWALI 2020 release! Remaining lead cast to be announced soon! @DharmaMovies @apoorvamehta18.”

Shashank Khaitan mentioned that he is working on the script since December 2015. Rannbhoomi will be a love story at heart but it will be a revenge saga with larger than life cinematic experience. Karan Johar announced that other cast will be announced soon and that it will release during Diwali 2020.

Also Read: FIRST LOOK: Meet Mauji and Mamta! Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma transform themselves for Sui Dhaaga – Made In India