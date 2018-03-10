After Varun Dhawan – Shraddha Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez to shoot a special number for Remo D’souza’s Nawabzaade

Jacqueline Fernandez is on the roll. The actress is busy shooting Race 3 which stars Salman Khan in the lead. Besides this, she has been starring in several peppy numbers in the film. Recently, Jacqueline Fernandez shot a special dance number which is a recreation of Madhuri Dixit’s ‘Ek Do Teen’ for Baaghi 2. Now, Jacqueline is all set for another peppy number and her second collaboration with choreographer-turned-director Remo D’souza.

Jacqueline Fernandez is set to perform a peppy number in Remo D’souza’s upcoming film Nawabzaade. For the same film, ABCD 2 duo Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor had last year shot a new version of Guru Randhawa’s hit track, ‘High Rated Gabru’. Jacqueline Fernandez was recently approached for the starry dance number and she agreed to do it. The song will be shot in a club set up by March end. It will be choreographed by Remo.

Nawabzaade stars Dance India Dance alums Punit Pathak, Raghav Juyal and Dharmesh Yelande who essay the roles of small-town boys with big dreams. They have earlier starred in Remo D’souza’s films, ABCD and ABCD 2. The film was shot in Varanasi and Mumbai and it has been wrapped up. Directed by Jayesh Pradhan, Nawabzaade is produced by Remo D’souza, Bhushan Kumar and Mayur Barot.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandez is busy shooting Race 3. The film stars an ensemble cast including Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah. Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 will hit theatres on Eid 2018.

Jacqueline Fernandez will also star in Tarun Mansukhani’s action adventure film Drive opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The film is slated to release later this year. She has also come on board to star in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kick 2 with Salman Khan.

