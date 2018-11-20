Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 20.11.2018 | 3:00 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Thugs of Hindostan Badhaai Ho Baazaar AndhaDhun Kedarnath Zero
follow us on

Varun Dhawan to attend panel talk along with father David Dhawan at IFFI in Goa

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The International Film Festival of India starts from today in Goa. Actor Varun Dhawan will be attending a panel discussion along with his father filmmaker David Dhawan on November 23.

Varun Dhawan to attend panel talk along with father David Dhawan at IFFI in Goa

The talk session aims to give an insight into the families of the diverse film industry. The father-son duo will talk about the evolution of Hindi cinema as well as their take on comedy films besides their sensibilities as creative minds. Additionally, Varun’s film October will be screened at the festival.

Varun who is elated to attend the festival says “This is the first time that dad and I would be sharing the stage. I’m looking forward to having a conversation with him. From the time my dad started his career, there has been a lot of evolution when it comes to the movies. So, a conversation with him around that topic will be interesting. We’d also be talking about (Varun’s film) October, which will be screened at IFFI.”

Also ReadAlia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan to be part of Kids Choice Awards 2018

Tags : , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Bigg Boss 12: Shilpa Shinde makes fun of…

AMMA controversy: Kerala Minister advices…

No birthday celebrations for Amitabh…

PHOTO ALERT: Ajay Devgn starrer Taanaji -…

Bharat schedule for Salman Khan after…

Kerala Flood Relief: Kerala Minister…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification