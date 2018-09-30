Urvashi Rautela gets trolled after she apologized over the Gigi Hadid post

Well, we all know what ensued during the past week, when our former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela ended up getting trolled massively for a major error on social media. A post of the actress where she was rumoured to be dating Ahaan Shetty had irked her and she shared a note along with one of the reports that mentioned about their alleged relationship. However, it wasn’t the media post that got trolled but what Urvashi Rautela had shared on her Instagram.

Urvashi Rautela had shared a post wherein she apparently shunned media reports for spreading rumours about her alleged affair. But her post resulted in a field day for netizens and social media lovers. Reason? Her post was the exact replica of the ones Gigi Hadid shared a couple of months ago. Gigi Hadid had slammed an Instagram page which was trolling her relationship with Zayn Malik.

On the other hand, Urvashi Rautela ended up doing the copy paste job which didn’t go down well with Instagram audiences. They ended up lashing out at the actress for copying Gigi Hadid. Responding to that, Urvashi used the same platform to share her apology. She shared an Instagram story saying, “I’d like to apologise on behalf of my content writer/litterateur/biographer (due to his super hectic schedule) as he had no idea about @gigihadid. I feel terrible for this mistake.”

However, the said recent Instagram story too seems to have backfired badly for the Hate Story IV actress. It seems that the Instagramers are still laughing over Urvashi having her own biographer for her social media! We wonder what the actress has to say on that.

Coming to the work front, Urvashi Rautela is yet to announce her next project after Hate Story IV.

