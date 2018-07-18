Bollywood Hungama
TWITTER TROUBLE: Rang De Basanti actor Siddharth gets TROLLED by Bahubali Prabhas’ fans

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Siddharth seems to have invited trouble from fans of Bahubali star Prabhas after the latter decided to joke about a certain hashtag on Twitter. His ‘just kidding’ post seem to have heavily backfired after fans of the star lashed out on Siddharth by posting many comments on his Twitter post.

TWITTER TROUBLE: Rang De Basanti actor Siddharth gets TROLLED by Bahubali Prabhas’ fans

It all started with post shared by trade analyst Ramesh Bala who posted, “#100DaysToKingPRABHASBday The count-down has started..” Followed by that, Siddharth decided to mock the trend of long hash tags that are often used by fans and twitteratis on their favourite idols’ birthday. Giving his take on it, Siddharth responded, “#465DayToKingPRABHASNextBdayAfterThisOne The countdown continues #HashtagsThrillButKillPleaseUseThemWithSomeDiscretion #Thanks”

This definitely didn’t go down well with Prabhas’ fans who decided to troll him brutally over the jokes. While posted pictures of Burnol calling it a jealous move owing to the stardom that Prabhas has, some others called him insecure and malicious. Here’s a glimpse of one of those comments posted by Prabhas’ fans:

A few set of them, further went on to challenge Siddharth asking him to make such comments on other actors. Some of them stated that Prabhas’ fans have been too sweet with him for trolling him very subtly whereas if he made such comments about Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith, he would have faced the wrath of another set of aggressive fans.

On the other hand, angry with the way he was being trolled for the joke, Siddharth took to social media to talk about how trolls have become so common on these platforms. He also mentioned about how the social media culture has gone to the extent of being abusive.

Well, it seems that this twitter trouble turned out to be quite unexpected to the actor who decided to just joke on the platform.

