TWITTER TROUBLE: Rang De Basanti actor Siddharth gets TROLLED by Bahubali Prabhas’ fans

Actor Siddharth seems to have invited trouble from fans of Bahubali star Prabhas after the latter decided to joke about a certain hashtag on Twitter. His ‘just kidding’ post seem to have heavily backfired after fans of the star lashed out on Siddharth by posting many comments on his Twitter post.

It all started with post shared by trade analyst Ramesh Bala who posted, “#100DaysToKingPRABHASBday The count-down has started..” Followed by that, Siddharth decided to mock the trend of long hash tags that are often used by fans and twitteratis on their favourite idols’ birthday. Giving his take on it, Siddharth responded, “#465DayToKingPRABHASNextBdayAfterThisOne The countdown continues #HashtagsThrillButKillPleaseUseThemWithSomeDiscretion #Thanks”

This definitely didn’t go down well with Prabhas’ fans who decided to troll him brutally over the jokes. While posted pictures of Burnol calling it a jealous move owing to the stardom that Prabhas has, some others called him insecure and malicious. Here’s a glimpse of one of those comments posted by Prabhas’ fans:

Is it your insecurity..sense of worthlessness..malicious..callous.. black heart pushed you to comment ? as I dont see any other plausible “reason” for this tweet..Oh & you want to get wishes on your birthday let us know your Dooms oh I mean D day we #Prabhas fans are generous! — Teluginti kodalu???????????? (@NishBrunel) July 16, 2018

A few set of them, further went on to challenge Siddharth asking him to make such comments on other actors. Some of them stated that Prabhas’ fans have been too sweet with him for trolling him very subtly whereas if he made such comments about Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith, he would have faced the wrath of another set of aggressive fans.

Can u tweet the same thing during Ajith,Vijay,rajini birthday trends. The very next minute u will leave twitter after tweeting — Tom&Jerry ???? (@LovesTom_Jerry) July 16, 2018

Day by day the #Hashtag is becoming a joke… I think people can laugh at a joke. Nobody needs to leave Twitter. Relax, take a deep breath and laugh at a joke. https://t.co/sK5ZYJHbTX — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) July 16, 2018

Prabhas fans are too sweet to troll you for this. Try saying the same for Vijay or Ajith and see the fun ???? — Kartik Dayanand (@KartikDayanand) July 16, 2018

On the other hand, angry with the way he was being trolled for the joke, Siddharth took to social media to talk about how trolls have become so common on these platforms. He also mentioned about how the social media culture has gone to the extent of being abusive.

How is that fun? Being abused by people is common on twitter. Social media culture and fan behaviour has gone to another level of abuse. Why should anyone be scared to make a joke? People need to get serious and angry about many serious issues; not about jokes! Jokers will joke:) https://t.co/hQ0naMFQ5o — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) July 16, 2018

Well, it seems that this twitter trouble turned out to be quite unexpected to the actor who decided to just joke on the platform.