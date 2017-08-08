Tribunal watches Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, reserves its judgement

The Film Certificate Appellate Tribunal, also known as the Tribunal which viewed Kushan Nandy’s controversial Babumoshai Bandookbaaz earlier this week, has reserved its decision on the film until further notice.

It is reliably learnt that the Tribunal would ask the director to make some voluntary cuts before allowing the film to be released. Says Kushan Nandy, “I am not worried at all about what the Tribunal would order. I am much relieved and happy to know the Tribunal is a completely independent body from the CBFC. So whatever decision the Tribunal takes, we will be happy with it.”

Nandy says making this film has been one long struggle for him. “The problems started when Chitrangda Singh opted out. But looking at what my replacement heroine Bidita Bag has achieved with the character I can only say, whatever happens; happens for the best. The latest run-in with the censor has only been the latest in a long line of problems. But now that the release is around the corner I feel I am nearing the end of my troubles.”

The Tribunal is expected to upturn the CBFC’s decision to make over 40 cuts in Babumoshai Bandookbaaz because that’s what the Tribunal normally does.