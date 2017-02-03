Tiger Shroff to shoot for Student of The Year 2 before Baaghi 2

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Earlier we had reported that Karan Johar is all set to collaborate with Tiger Shroff for the sequel to the popular teen romance Student Of The Year. The second instalment will have the Shroff lad playing the leading role and the actor will kick start the shooting of the film even before going on to Baaghi sequel.

Tiger Shroff will be a part of two forthcoming sequels. While Baaghi 2 was announced immediately after the release of its first instalment, SOTY 2 came in later. Tiger is busy wrapping up few portions of Munna Michael and once the film is completed, the actor asserted that he will be focusing on Student Of The Year first and will start Baaghi 2 in the second half of the year.  However, we are yet to receive details on the two actresses who will be seen as leading ladies in SOTY 2.

Tiger Shroff, whose last film A Flying Jatt failed to impress at the box office, has been busy shooting for a dance drama, Munna Michael directed by Sabbir Khan. It also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and marks the debut of Nidhi Agarwal.

