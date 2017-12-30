Taapsee Pannu to teach trolls a lesson on Rannvijay Singha’s TV show ‘Troll Police’

With the rise of social media, the trolling comments have also increased significantly. In fact, trolling celebrities and public figures have become a global menace and many have raised their voices, but the efforts to curb them have been futile. After all, it’s a child’s play to log on to a social media website and post objectionable comments about a celebrity’s physical appearance, personal life etc. Social media also allows people to be anonymous and that makes things even more difficult.

Now, a television show has been designed that centres on trolls. It’s called ‘Troll Police’ and would be aired on MTV. The team of the show has roped in private investigators and a cyber team to trace these trolls. The show will be hosted by popular actor Rannvijay Singha and each episode would have a celebrity guest. Rannvijay along with the guest would confront the faces behind these acts in an attempt to educate the youth, create awareness and highlight the issue of cyber bullying.

The first guest to appear on the show is Taapsee Pannu. The actress is known for her tough image and hard-hitting films like Pink and Naam Shabana. She was a victim of trolls when she posted her bikini picture from the sets of Judwaa 2 and a lot of people criticized her.

Talking about ‘Troll Police’, Rannvijay Singha said in today’s day and age, the internet has given us the power to voice out our opinion. But many don’t use this power wisely and hence, trolling needs immediate attention. He signed off by saying that sending abusive and inflammatory messages by hiding one’s identity is a sign of cowardice and a serious offence.

On the film front, Taapsee Pannu will be having three films in 2018. She will be seen in Soorma, the biopic of hockey player Sandeep Singh, co-starring Diljit Dosanjh and Angad Bedi. Then there’s Mulk, directed by Anubhav Sinha, co-starring Rishi Kapoor. Lastly, Prakash Raj’s delayed film Tadka will finally see a film release. Besides Taapsee Pannu, it also stars Nana Patekar, Ali Fazal and Shriya Saran.