WHAT? Sushant Singh Rajput confirms that Drive is not a Hollywood remake

Despite the debacle of Raabta, Sushant Singh Rajput is on a roll. He just finished a major schedule of Abhishek Kapoor’s Kednarnath at the temple town of the same name. He’s now gearing up to shoot some of the key sequences and a song for Drive, his upcoming film that also stars Jacqueline Fernandez.

Surprisingly, all this while, it was believed that Drive is the remake of the Hollywood action flick of the same name. But now Sushant Singh Rajput has come forward to make it clear that Drive is NOT a remake at all. He also joked that if it was indeed a remake of the Hollywood film in question, the makers would have cast a better-looking actor than him!

Sushant then shared some interesting stuff about the film but smartly also didn’t give away the plot. He confirmed that as the name suggests, Drive is about cars, speed and even street racing. When asked if he’s playing a street racer, he didn’t answer but just stated that he is playing exactly what Jacqueline Fernandez is playing. He promised that the film is fast-paced thriller and would keep the viewers engaged. He always wanted to do a slick, action film and assured viewers that the numerous chase sequences in the film are not for the heck of it.

Lastly, there were reports that Sushant has gone completely nude for a scene in the film. Sushant again didn’t confirm but said that he has no inhibitions, especially when he’s getting paid for it.

Sushant and Jacqueline are now all set to go to Israel where they’ll be shooting for a club number. Drive is directed by Tarun Mansukhani, whose first and last film was Dostana in 2008. It is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and is all set to release on March 2, 2018.