Suchitra Krishnamoorthi & Swara Bhaskar engage in a Twitter war over Deepika Padukone’s Padmaavat

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s labour of love, Padmaavat, has hit the screens after much turbulence over its release by the right wing Rajput outfits. Needless to say, the entire industry stood up and applauded the director’s effort in making this magnum opus, showering extra praise for the leads: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. While the majority of industry-wallahs loved the film, Veerey Di Wedding actor Swara Bhasker sharply criticised Bhansali for the way he treated the sensitive topic of jauhar/sati in the film. Bhaskar’s argument was that it is regressive on the part of the otherwise talented filmmaker to have glorified this evil practice and this made her feel like a ‘mere vagina’.

Swara Bhasker’s opinion piece caused quite a furore in Bollywood. Former Bollywood star Suchitra Krishnamoorthy slammed Swara for her piece and commented that she had played a courtesan in Anarkali Ki Aarah and hence it is hypocritical to talk about feminism and women empowerment, given this context. She wrote, “Funny that an actress who can play an erotic dancer/ prostitute with such elan should feel like a vagina after watching a story of a pious queen. What standards are these …tch tch.”

Swara Bhasker promptly responded to this flak with an equally snarky response. She tweeted, “Funny that people cannot get over the fact that a woman said Vagina! Funny that in a 2440 word article making fairly comprehensible arguments they only remember the word Vagina!!! So… Vagina vagina vagina vagina vagina vagina……………vagina vagina VAGINA!!!!!” The director himself, who has worked with Swara in Guzaarish, is yet to respond.

Padmaavat released on January 25 and has been running in packed houses soon. According to the box office reports, the historical drama will soon cross Rs 100 crores. The leads are busy celebrating the success of the film.