‘Stree will be a trilogy’ reveals producer Raj Nidimoru

BySubhash K. Jha

The unexpectedly massive success of Stree has enthused the entire team into tackling the sequel sooner rather than later. And wait. There is more. A third part to the spooky saga is also planned.

Confirming this news, the Stree producer Raj Nidimoru says, “We always planned it as a trilogy of Stree films. It was always written as a series of three films. At that time we had no idea it would be so successful. Now that Stree has gone beyond all expectations, the curiosity about what happens next has mounted even higher. We are definitely going ahead with the sequel.”

At the moment it isn’t certain if Raj Nidimoru and his partner DK would direct the sequel to Stree as they are committed to directing the sequel to Go Goan Gone. “But the sequel is definitely happening,” promised Raj.

Also Read: Stree 2 confirmed! Here’s what Dinesh Vijan has to say about taking the horror-comedy franchise forward

